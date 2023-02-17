Arizona State vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 17
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Friday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) and Arizona State Sun Devils (7-16) going head to head at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 75-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Colorado, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 17.
In their last game on Sunday, the Sun Devils suffered a 96-64 loss to Stanford.
Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona State vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Colorado 75, Arizona State 59
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- The Sun Devils beat the Montana State Bobcats in a 79-64 win on November 15. It was their signature win of the season.
- The Sun Devils have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).
- Arizona State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three), but it also has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses (seven).
Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-77 on the road over New Mexico (No. 114) on November 20
- 69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 127) on November 7
- 80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 132) on November 30
- 62-49 at home over Grambling (No. 281) on November 11
- 82-67 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 283) on December 17
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils' -192 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 65.4 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 73.8 per contest (347th in college basketball).
- Arizona State is putting up 60.9 points per game this year in conference action, which is 4.5 fewer points per game than its overall average (65.4).
- The Sun Devils are scoring 63.3 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are playing better offensively, averaging 67.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Arizona State is allowing 71.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 77.0.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Sun Devils have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 59.6 points per contest over that span compared to the 65.4 they've put up over the course of this year.
