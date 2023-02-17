Friday's contest between the Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) and Arizona State Sun Devils (7-16) going head to head at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 75-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Colorado, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on February 17.

In their last game on Sunday, the Sun Devils suffered a 96-64 loss to Stanford.

Arizona State vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arizona State vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Arizona State 59

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

The Sun Devils beat the Montana State Bobcats in a 79-64 win on November 15. It was their signature win of the season.

The Sun Devils have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).

Arizona State has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three), but it also has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses (seven).

Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins

83-77 on the road over New Mexico (No. 114) on November 20

69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 127) on November 7

80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 132) on November 30

62-49 at home over Grambling (No. 281) on November 11

82-67 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 283) on December 17

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arizona State Performance Insights