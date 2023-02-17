The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-16) aim to snap a 12-game losing streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Arizona State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

The Buffaloes score an average of 70.1 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 73.8 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.

Colorado is 16-1 when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.

Colorado is 7-1 when it scores more than 73.8 points.

The Sun Devils record 7.9 more points per game (65.4) than the Buffaloes give up (57.5).

When Arizona State puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 7-13.

Arizona State has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.1 points.

This year the Sun Devils are shooting 36.6% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Buffaloes concede.

The Buffaloes shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Sun Devils allow.

Arizona State Schedule