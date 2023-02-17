The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-16) aim to snap a 12-game losing streak when hosting the Colorado Buffaloes (20-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona State vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison

  • The Buffaloes score an average of 70.1 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 73.8 the Sun Devils give up to opponents.
  • Colorado is 16-1 when allowing fewer than 65.4 points.
  • Colorado is 7-1 when it scores more than 73.8 points.
  • The Sun Devils record 7.9 more points per game (65.4) than the Buffaloes give up (57.5).
  • When Arizona State puts up more than 57.5 points, it is 7-13.
  • Arizona State has a 5-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.1 points.
  • This year the Sun Devils are shooting 36.6% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Buffaloes concede.
  • The Buffaloes shoot 41.8% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Sun Devils allow.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ UCLA L 82-63 Pauley Pavilion
2/10/2023 Cal L 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
2/12/2023 Stanford L 96-64 Desert Financial Arena
2/17/2023 Colorado - Desert Financial Arena
2/19/2023 Utah - Desert Financial Arena
2/23/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

