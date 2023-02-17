The Utah Utes (22-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Arizona Wildcats (19-6) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

  • The Utes put up an average of 84.7 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 64.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • Utah is 18-1 when giving up fewer than 76.0 points.
  • Utah is 21-1 when it scores more than 64.2 points.
  • The 76.0 points per game the Wildcats score are 11.8 more points than the Utes give up (64.2).
  • Arizona is 17-2 when scoring more than 64.2 points.
  • Arizona is 19-6 when it allows fewer than 84.7 points.
  • The Wildcats shoot 44.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Utes allow defensively.
  • The Utes' 48.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.6 higher than the Wildcats have given up.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 @ USC W 81-75 Galen Center
2/9/2023 Stanford L 84-60 McKale Center
2/12/2023 Cal W 80-57 McKale Center
2/17/2023 Utah - McKale Center
2/19/2023 Colorado - McKale Center
2/23/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.