The Utah Utes (22-2) will try to build on a seven-game winning run when hitting the road against the Arizona Wildcats (19-6) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes put up an average of 84.7 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 64.2 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Utah is 18-1 when giving up fewer than 76.0 points.

Utah is 21-1 when it scores more than 64.2 points.

The 76.0 points per game the Wildcats score are 11.8 more points than the Utes give up (64.2).

Arizona is 17-2 when scoring more than 64.2 points.

Arizona is 19-6 when it allows fewer than 84.7 points.

The Wildcats shoot 44.6% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Utes allow defensively.

The Utes' 48.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.6 higher than the Wildcats have given up.

Arizona Schedule