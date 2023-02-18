The Arizona Wildcats (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) will be looking to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colorado Buffaloes (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at McKale Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Colorado matchup in this article.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Arizona vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Colorado Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 13-12-2 ATS record so far this year.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total 14 out of 27 times this season.

Colorado is 11-16-0 ATS this year.

A total of 12 Buffaloes games this season have hit the over.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Arizona is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), and resides in the same spot, according to the computer rankings.

The Wildcats have had the 74th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1400.

The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.

