Frankie Collins and Rollie Worster are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, when the Arizona State Sun Devils (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) go head to head with the Utah Utes (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) at Desert Financial Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on Pac-12 Networks.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, February 18

Saturday, February 18 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Desert Financial Arena

Desert Financial Arena Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona State's Last Game

Arizona State dropped its previous game to the Colorado, 67-59, on Thursday. DJ Horne led the way with 15 points, plus four boards and two assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DJ Horne 15 4 2 1 0 5 Desmond Cambridge 12 5 2 1 1 2 Luther Muhammad 8 1 0 0 0 0

Arizona State Players to Watch

Collins averages a team-best 4.5 assists per game. He is also putting up 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 40.9% from the floor.

Desmond Cambridge is tops on his team in points per contest (13.6), and also averages 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Warren Washington paces his team in rebounds per game (6.9), and also averages 8.5 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Horne posts 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Devan Cambridge is averaging 10.1 points, 0.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)