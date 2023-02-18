The Arizona State Sun Devils (18-9, 9-7 Pac-12) host the Utah Utes (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12) at Desert Financial Arena on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the game.

Arizona State vs. Utah Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 18, 2023

Saturday, February 18, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Desert Financial Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

In Arizona State's 24 games with a set total, 11 have hit the over (45.8%).

The Sun Devils' ATS record is 8-15-0 this season.

Arizona State has covered less often than Utah this year, recording an ATS record of 8-15-0, compared to the 14-10-0 mark of Utah.

Arizona State vs. Utah Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 70.7 140.9 66.7 129.4 136.8 Utah 70.2 140.9 62.7 129.4 135.5

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

Arizona State has one win against the spread, and is 4-6 overall, over its last 10 games.

Six of Sun Devils' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Sun Devils have covered four times in 16 matchups with a spread in conference play this season.

The Sun Devils average 70.7 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 62.7 the Utes give up.

Arizona State has a 7-10 record against the spread and a 16-4 record overall when scoring more than 62.7 points.

Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 8-15-0 11-12-0 Utah 14-10-0 8-16-0

Arizona State vs. Utah Home/Away Splits

Arizona State Utah 9-5 Home Record 12-4 6-4 Away Record 4-5 3-10-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 71.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.9 68.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-6-0

