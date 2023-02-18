The Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8) at home on Saturday, February 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ.

Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ

ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-230) Coyotes (+195) 6.5

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 49 times, and won 18, or 36.7%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 12-19, a 38.7% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +195 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.9% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 26 of 55 games this season.

Coyotes vs. Kings Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 180 (13th) Goals 144 (28th) 184 (22nd) Goals Allowed 189 (24th) 47 (3rd) Power Play Goals 32 (23rd) 47 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 49 (27th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Arizona has hit the over in three of its past 10 outings.

The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 7 goals, 0.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Coyotes have scored 144 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 28th in the league.

The Coyotes have conceded 189 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -45.

