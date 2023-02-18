Coyotes vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Los Angeles Kings (30-18-7) will aim to prolong a three-game win streak when they face the Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8) at home on Saturday, February 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ.
Coyotes vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSAZ
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-230)
|Coyotes (+195)
|6.5
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 49 times, and won 18, or 36.7%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 12-19, a 38.7% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +195 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.9% chance of victory for the Coyotes.
- Arizona has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 26 of 55 games this season.
Coyotes vs. Kings Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|180 (13th)
|Goals
|144 (28th)
|184 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|189 (24th)
|47 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|32 (23rd)
|47 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|49 (27th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Arizona has hit the over in three of its past 10 outings.
- The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals greater than the 6.5 total listed for this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, Coyotes' game goal totals average 7 goals, 0.3 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Coyotes have scored 144 goals this season (2.6 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- The Coyotes have conceded 189 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th.
- Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -45.
