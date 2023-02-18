Saturday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-7) and the Seattle U Redhawks (4-19) matching up at Grand Canyon University Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-57 win for heavily favored Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Antelopes are coming off of a 79-66 loss to SFA in their last game on Saturday.

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 73, Seattle U 57

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes' signature victory of the season came against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a top 100 team (No. 53), according to our computer rankings. The Antelopes registered the 74-70 home win on January 7.

Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins

70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 129) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 149) on December 8

73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 168) on November 25

68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 169) on January 28

69-62 at home over New Mexico State (No. 179) on January 19

Grand Canyon Performance Insights