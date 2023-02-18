Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-7) and the Seattle U Redhawks (4-19) matching up at Grand Canyon University Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-57 win for heavily favored Grand Canyon according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Antelopes are coming off of a 79-66 loss to SFA in their last game on Saturday.
Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grand Canyon 73, Seattle U 57
Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis
- The Antelopes' signature victory of the season came against the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a top 100 team (No. 53), according to our computer rankings. The Antelopes registered the 74-70 home win on January 7.
Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 129) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 149) on December 8
- 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 168) on November 25
- 68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 169) on January 28
- 69-62 at home over New Mexico State (No. 179) on January 19
Grand Canyon Performance Insights
- The Antelopes have a +259 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 72.2 points per game to rank 58th in college basketball and are giving up 61.4 per contest to rank 99th in college basketball.
- Grand Canyon's offense has been less effective in WAC tilts this season, scoring 67.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.2 PPG.
- Offensively the Antelopes have played better at home this year, putting up 75.8 points per game, compared to 67.2 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, Grand Canyon is allowing 59.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 64.4.
- The Antelopes have been racking up 67.9 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly lower than the 72.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
