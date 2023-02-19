Sunday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (20-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (21-5) at McKale Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Arizona coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Wildcats are coming off of an 82-72 victory over Utah in their most recent game on Friday.

Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 68, Colorado 66

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' signature win of the season came in an 82-72 victory against the No. 4 Utah Utes on February 17.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

Arizona has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

The Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 16/AP Poll)) on February 3

81-75 on the road over USC (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 5

75-54 over Baylor (No. 31) on December 18

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 36) on January 8

72-69 at home over Oregon State (No. 71) on January 6

