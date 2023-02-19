Arizona vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Arizona Wildcats (20-6) and the Colorado Buffaloes (21-5) at McKale Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Arizona coming out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Wildcats are coming off of an 82-72 victory over Utah in their most recent game on Friday.
Arizona vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 68, Colorado 66
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' signature win of the season came in an 82-72 victory against the No. 4 Utah Utes on February 17.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 4-4 (.500%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.
- Arizona has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- The Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 18th-most in Division 1.
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 16/AP Poll)) on February 3
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 75-54 over Baylor (No. 31) on December 18
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 36) on January 8
- 72-69 at home over Oregon State (No. 71) on January 6
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a +304 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.7 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are giving up 64.5 per outing to rank 180th in college basketball.
- Arizona is scoring 71.5 points per game this season in conference action, which is 4.7 fewer points per game than its season average (76.2).
- The Wildcats post 77.8 points per game in home games, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 4.1 points per contest.
- Arizona allows 63.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 66.8 in road games.
- The Wildcats' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 71.8 points a contest compared to the 76.2 they've averaged this year.
