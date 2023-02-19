Sunday's game between the Utah Utes (22-3) and Arizona State Sun Devils (7-17) squaring off at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 82-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Utah, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.

The Sun Devils are coming off of a 70-62 loss to Colorado in their most recent game on Friday.

Arizona State vs. Utah Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 82, Arizona State 62

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

The Sun Devils defeated the Montana State Bobcats in a 79-64 win on November 15. It was their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Sun Devils are 0-9 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Arizona State has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (seven).

Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins

83-77 on the road over New Mexico (No. 113) on November 20

69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 124) on November 7

80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 137) on November 30

82-67 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 277) on December 17

62-49 at home over Grambling (No. 286) on November 11

Arizona State Performance Insights