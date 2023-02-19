How to Watch the Arizona vs. Colorado Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (21-5) will try to build on a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Arizona Wildcats (20-6) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at McKale Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Arizona vs. Colorado Scoring Comparison
- The Buffaloes' 70.1 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats give up.
- Colorado is 21-3 when giving up fewer than 76.2 points.
- Colorado is 19-1 when it scores more than 64.5 points.
- The Wildcats record 76.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 57.7 the Buffaloes allow.
- Arizona has a 20-4 record when putting up more than 57.7 points.
- Arizona is 17-1 when it allows fewer than 70.1 points.
- The Wildcats are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 4.9% higher than the Buffaloes concede to opponents (39.9%).
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|Stanford
|L 84-60
|McKale Center
|2/12/2023
|Cal
|W 80-57
|McKale Center
|2/17/2023
|Utah
|W 82-72
|McKale Center
|2/19/2023
|Colorado
|-
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.