Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8) will try to prolong a three-game home win streak when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-34-4) on Sunday, February 19 at 8:30 PM ET on .
Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-135)
|Blue Jackets (+115)
|6.5
Coyotes Betting Insights
- The Coyotes have been favored on the moneyline three times this season, and failed to win any of those games.
- Arizona is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Coyotes a 57.4% chance to win.
- Arizona and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 27 of 56 games this season.
Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|144 (29th)
|Goals
|143 (30th)
|189 (24th)
|Goals Allowed
|208 (30th)
|32 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|24 (32nd)
|49 (27th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (23rd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Four of Arizona's past 10 contests hit the over.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are putting up 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Coyotes are ranked 29th in the league with 144 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.
- On defense, the Coyotes have given up 189 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
- They're ranked 28th in the league with a -45 goal differential .
