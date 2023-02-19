The Arizona Coyotes (19-28-8) will try to prolong a three-game home win streak when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets (18-34-4) on Sunday, February 19 at 8:30 PM ET on .

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-135) Blue Jackets (+115) 6.5

Coyotes Betting Insights

The Coyotes have been favored on the moneyline three times this season, and failed to win any of those games.

Arizona is yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Coyotes a 57.4% chance to win.

Arizona and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 27 of 56 games this season.

Coyotes vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 144 (29th) Goals 143 (30th) 189 (24th) Goals Allowed 208 (30th) 32 (23rd) Power Play Goals 24 (32nd) 49 (27th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (23rd)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Four of Arizona's past 10 contests hit the over.

The Coyotes and their opponents have averaged 6.8 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6.5 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes are putting up 1.7 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Coyotes are ranked 29th in the league with 144 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.

On defense, the Coyotes have given up 189 goals (3.4 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

They're ranked 28th in the league with a -45 goal differential .

