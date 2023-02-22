Coyotes vs. Flames: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:46 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Arizona Coyotes (20-28-9), winners of four straight home games, host the Calgary Flames (26-20-11) at Mullett Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSAZ.
Coyotes vs. Flames Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSAZ
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flames (-195)
|Coyotes (+165)
|6.5
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 50 times, and won 18, or 36.0%, of those games.
- Arizona has a record of 14-25, a 35.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Coyotes have a 37.7% chance to win.
- Arizona's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 27 of 57 times.
Coyotes vs. Flames Rankings
|Flames Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|179 (15th)
|Goals
|152 (28th)
|173 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|196 (24th)
|34 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|33 (22nd)
|37 (17th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (27th)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Arizona has gone over the total four times.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.1 goals.
- The Coyotes have scored 152 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' 196 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- Their -44 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
