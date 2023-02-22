The Arizona Coyotes (20-28-9), winners of four straight home games, host the Calgary Flames (26-20-11) at Mullett Arena on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and BSAZ.

Coyotes vs. Flames Game Info

Favorite Underdog Total Flames (-195) Coyotes (+165) 6.5

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 50 times, and won 18, or 36.0%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 14-25, a 35.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Coyotes have a 37.7% chance to win.

Arizona's games this season have had more than 6.5 goals 27 of 57 times.

Coyotes vs. Flames Rankings

Flames Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 179 (15th) Goals 152 (28th) 173 (15th) Goals Allowed 196 (24th) 34 (21st) Power Play Goals 33 (22nd) 37 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 51 (27th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Arizona has gone over the total four times.

The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.1 goals.

The Coyotes have scored 152 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 196 total goals allowed (3.4 per game) rank 24th in the league.

Their -44 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

