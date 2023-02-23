Thursday's contest features the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) and the Oregon Ducks (14-13) squaring off at Matthew Knight Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for Arizona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Wildcats' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 61-42 victory over Colorado.

Arizona vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 71, Oregon 70

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats captured their signature win of the season on February 17, when they defeated the Utah Utes, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 82-72.

The Wildcats have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five).

Arizona has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Ducks have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 98th-most in the country.

Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 16/AP Poll)) on February 3

61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 19

75-54 over Baylor (No. 30) on December 18

81-75 on the road over USC (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 5

79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 40) on January 8

Arizona Performance Insights