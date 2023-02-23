Arizona vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) and the Oregon Ducks (14-13) squaring off at Matthew Knight Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 win for Arizona according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Wildcats' most recent game on Sunday ended in a 61-42 victory over Colorado.
Arizona vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Arizona vs. Oregon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arizona 71, Oregon 70
Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats captured their signature win of the season on February 17, when they defeated the Utah Utes, who rank No. 4 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 82-72.
- The Wildcats have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (five).
- Arizona has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Ducks have four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 98th-most in the country.
Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-66 on the road over UCLA (No. 16/AP Poll)) on February 3
- 61-42 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll)) on February 19
- 75-54 over Baylor (No. 30) on December 18
- 81-75 on the road over USC (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 79-71 at home over Oregon (No. 40) on January 8
Arizona Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 12 points per game, with a +323 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.7 points per game (34th in college basketball) and allow 63.7 per outing (162nd in college basketball).
- Arizona has averaged 4.8 fewer points in Pac-12 action (70.9) than overall (75.7).
- In 2022-23 the Wildcats are averaging three more points per game at home (76.7) than away (73.7).
- At home Arizona is allowing 62.3 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than it is away (66.8).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Wildcats are averaging 71.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 75.7.
