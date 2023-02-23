Arizona State vs. Oregon State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game at Gill Coliseum has the Oregon State Beavers (11-16) going head to head against the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-18) at 10:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-61 victory as our model heavily favors Oregon State.
The Sun Devils are coming off of a 74-69 loss to Utah in their last game on Sunday.
Arizona State vs. Oregon State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
Arizona State vs. Oregon State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon State 73, Arizona State 61
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- The Sun Devils beat the No. 104-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Montana State Bobcats, 79-64, on November 15, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- The Sun Devils have 10 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- Arizona State has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats (seven).
Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 83-77 on the road over New Mexico (No. 116) on November 20
- 69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 123) on November 7
- 80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 127) on November 30
- 82-67 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 270) on December 17
- 62-49 at home over Grambling (No. 289) on November 11
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils are being outscored by 8.2 points per game, with a -205 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.4 points per game (173rd in college basketball), and allow 73.6 per contest (344th in college basketball).
- Arizona State scores fewer points in conference action (61.6 per game) than overall (65.4).
- The Sun Devils are scoring fewer points at home (63.6 per game) than on the road (67.8).
- In 2022-23 Arizona State is giving up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.6) than away (77).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Sun Devils are averaging 60.4 points per contest, 5.0 fewer points than their season average (65.4).
