The Oregon State Beavers (11-16) bring an eight-game slide into a home matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-18), losers of 14 straight. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona State vs. Oregon State Scoring Comparison

The Sun Devils' 65.4 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 64.9 the Beavers give up to opponents.

When Arizona State allows fewer than 67.2 points, it is 4-3.

When it scores more than 64.9 points, Arizona State is 6-5.

The 67.2 points per game the Beavers score are 6.4 fewer points than the Sun Devils give up (73.6).

Oregon State is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.6 points.

Oregon State has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.

The Beavers are making 40% of their shots from the field, 7.1% lower than the Sun Devils allow to opponents (47.1%).

The Sun Devils make 36.5% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Beavers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona State Schedule