How to Watch the Arizona State vs. Oregon State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon State Beavers (11-16) bring an eight-game slide into a home matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-18), losers of 14 straight. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Arizona State vs. Oregon State Scoring Comparison
- The Sun Devils' 65.4 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 64.9 the Beavers give up to opponents.
- When Arizona State allows fewer than 67.2 points, it is 4-3.
- When it scores more than 64.9 points, Arizona State is 6-5.
- The 67.2 points per game the Beavers score are 6.4 fewer points than the Sun Devils give up (73.6).
- Oregon State is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.6 points.
- Oregon State has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.
- The Beavers are making 40% of their shots from the field, 7.1% lower than the Sun Devils allow to opponents (47.1%).
- The Sun Devils make 36.5% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Beavers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Stanford
|L 96-64
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/17/2023
|Colorado
|L 70-62
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/19/2023
|Utah
|L 74-69
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.