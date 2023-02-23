The Oregon State Beavers (11-16) bring an eight-game slide into a home matchup against the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-18), losers of 14 straight. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona State vs. Oregon State Scoring Comparison

  • The Sun Devils' 65.4 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 64.9 the Beavers give up to opponents.
  • When Arizona State allows fewer than 67.2 points, it is 4-3.
  • When it scores more than 64.9 points, Arizona State is 6-5.
  • The 67.2 points per game the Beavers score are 6.4 fewer points than the Sun Devils give up (73.6).
  • Oregon State is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.6 points.
  • Oregon State has an 8-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.4 points.
  • The Beavers are making 40% of their shots from the field, 7.1% lower than the Sun Devils allow to opponents (47.1%).
  • The Sun Devils make 36.5% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Beavers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Stanford L 96-64 Desert Financial Arena
2/17/2023 Colorado L 70-62 Desert Financial Arena
2/19/2023 Utah L 74-69 Desert Financial Arena
2/23/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum
2/25/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.