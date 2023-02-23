How to Watch the Arizona vs. Oregon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:18 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (14-13) will be looking to break a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Arizona Wildcats (21-6) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
Arizona vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up an average of 75.7 points per game, 10.9 more points than the 64.8 the Ducks allow.
- Arizona is 20-3 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
- When it scores more than 64.8 points, Arizona is 18-2.
- The Ducks score 11.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Wildcats allow (63.7).
- Oregon is 14-7 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- Oregon has a 12-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.7 points.
- The Ducks are making 43.5% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (40.8%).
- The Wildcats make 44.7% of their shots from the field, just 5.3% more than the Ducks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|Cal
|W 80-57
|McKale Center
|2/17/2023
|Utah
|W 82-72
|McKale Center
|2/19/2023
|Colorado
|W 61-42
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
