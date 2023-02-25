Saturday's 2:00 PM ET matchup between the Arizona Wildcats (24-4, 13-4 Pac-12) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (19-9, 10-7 Pac-12) at McKale Center features the Wildcats' Azuolas Tubelis and the Sun Devils' Desmond Cambridge as players to watch.

How to Watch Arizona State vs. Arizona

Game Day: Saturday, February 25

Saturday, February 25 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Arena: McKale Center

McKale Center Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Arizona State's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Arizona State topped the Utah 67-59. With 18 points, Warren Washington was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Warren Washington 18 4 0 0 4 0 Desmond Cambridge 15 3 4 4 0 1 Devan Cambridge 14 6 0 1 0 2

Arizona State Players to Watch

Frankie Collins is posting a team-leading 4.5 assists per contest. And he is contributing 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds, making 41.2% of his shots from the field.

Cambridge is the Sun Devils' top scorer (13.7 points per game), and he puts up 2.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Washington is posting a team-leading 6.8 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 8.9 points and 1.6 assists, making 58.7% of his shots from the field.

Devan Cambridge gets the Sun Devils 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

DJ Horne gives the Sun Devils 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)