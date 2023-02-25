Arizona State vs. Oregon Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (15-13) against the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-18) at Matthew Knight Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-61 in favor of Oregon, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Sun Devils enter this game following a 75-73 win over Oregon State on Thursday.
Arizona State vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
Arizona State vs. Oregon Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oregon 78, Arizona State 61
Arizona State Schedule Analysis
- The Sun Devils registered their best win of the season on February 23, when they claimed a 75-73 victory over the Oregon State Beavers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Sun Devils are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Arizona State is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.
- According to the RPI, the Ducks have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 141st-most in the country.
Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-64 on the road over Montana State (No. 106) on November 15
- 83-77 on the road over New Mexico (No. 112) on November 20
- 69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 120) on November 7
- 80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 131) on November 30
- 82-67 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 265) on December 17
Arizona State Performance Insights
- The Sun Devils put up 65.8 points per game (167th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing (344th in college basketball). They have a -203 scoring differential and have been outscored by 7.8 points per game.
- In Pac-12 action, Arizona State has averaged 3.3 fewer points (62.5) than overall (65.8) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Sun Devils average 63.6 points per game. Away, they average 68.5.
- Arizona State is allowing fewer points at home (71.6 per game) than away (76.6).
- Over their last 10 games, the Sun Devils are posting 62.0 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than their season average (65.8).
