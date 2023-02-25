Saturday's game that pits the Oregon Ducks (15-13) against the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-18) at Matthew Knight Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-61 in favor of Oregon, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Sun Devils enter this game following a 75-73 win over Oregon State on Thursday.

Arizona State vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Arizona State vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 78, Arizona State 61

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

The Sun Devils registered their best win of the season on February 23, when they claimed a 75-73 victory over the Oregon State Beavers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Sun Devils are 1-10 (.091%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Arizona State is 3-7 (.300%) -- tied for the fourth-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Ducks have three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 141st-most in the country.

Arizona State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-64 on the road over Montana State (No. 106) on November 15

83-77 on the road over New Mexico (No. 112) on November 20

69-68 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 120) on November 7

80-72 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 131) on November 30

82-67 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 265) on December 17

Arizona State Performance Insights