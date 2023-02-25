How to Watch the Arizona State vs. Oregon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
The Oregon Ducks (15-13) battle the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-18) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday in Pac-12 play.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Arizona State vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison
- The Sun Devils score an average of 65.8 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 64.6 the Ducks give up to opponents.
- Arizona State is 7-9 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
- Arizona State has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
- The Ducks score just 1.2 more points per game (74.8) than the Sun Devils give up (73.6).
- Oregon has an 11-4 record when scoring more than 73.6 points.
- Oregon has an 11-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.8 points.
- The Ducks are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Sun Devils allow to opponents (47.1%).
- The Sun Devils make 36.5% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Ducks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Arizona State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/17/2023
|Colorado
|L 70-62
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/19/2023
|Utah
|L 74-69
|Desert Financial Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon State
|W 75-73
|Gill Coliseum
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
