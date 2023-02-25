The Oregon Ducks (15-13) battle the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-18) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday in Pac-12 play.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona State vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

  • The Sun Devils score an average of 65.8 points per game, just 1.2 more points than the 64.6 the Ducks give up to opponents.
  • Arizona State is 7-9 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
  • Arizona State has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
  • The Ducks score just 1.2 more points per game (74.8) than the Sun Devils give up (73.6).
  • Oregon has an 11-4 record when scoring more than 73.6 points.
  • Oregon has an 11-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.8 points.
  • The Ducks are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Sun Devils allow to opponents (47.1%).
  • The Sun Devils make 36.5% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Ducks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/17/2023 Colorado L 70-62 Desert Financial Arena
2/19/2023 Utah L 74-69 Desert Financial Arena
2/23/2023 @ Oregon State W 75-73 Gill Coliseum
2/25/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

