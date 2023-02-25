How to Watch the Arizona vs. Oregon State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Oregon State Beavers (11-17) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing streak when taking on the Arizona Wildcats (21-7) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gill Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Arizona vs. Oregon State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score 9.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Beavers allow their opponents to score (65.3).
- Arizona has a 17-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
- Arizona has put together an 18-1 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.
- The 67.4 points per game the Beavers put up are only 3.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (64).
- When Oregon State totals more than 64 points, it is 9-5.
- Oregon State's record is 10-15 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.
- The Beavers shoot 40% from the field, only one% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.
- The Wildcats shoot 44.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Beavers concede.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/17/2023
|Utah
|W 82-72
|McKale Center
|2/19/2023
|Colorado
|W 61-42
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 73-59
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon State
|-
|Gill Coliseum
