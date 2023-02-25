The Oregon State Beavers (11-17) will attempt to halt a three-game home losing streak when taking on the Arizona Wildcats (21-7) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Gill Coliseum, airing at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona vs. Oregon State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score 9.8 more points per game (75.1) than the Beavers allow their opponents to score (65.3).
  • Arizona has a 17-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.4 points.
  • Arizona has put together an 18-1 record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.
  • The 67.4 points per game the Beavers put up are only 3.4 more points than the Wildcats allow (64).
  • When Oregon State totals more than 64 points, it is 9-5.
  • Oregon State's record is 10-15 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.
  • The Beavers shoot 40% from the field, only one% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.
  • The Wildcats shoot 44.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Beavers concede.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/17/2023 Utah W 82-72 McKale Center
2/19/2023 Colorado W 61-42 McKale Center
2/23/2023 @ Oregon L 73-59 Matthew Knight Arena
2/25/2023 @ Oregon State - Gill Coliseum

