Saturday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-7) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (13-15) matching up at Grand Canyon University Arena (on February 25) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Grand Canyon.

In their last time out, the Antelopes won on Thursday 63-53 over Utah Valley.

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 73, UT Arlington 65

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

When the Antelopes took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 58 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on January 7, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

The Antelopes have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins

70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 123) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 155) on December 8

73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 157) on November 25

68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 176) on January 28

64-59 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 185) on February 4

Grand Canyon Performance Insights