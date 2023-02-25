Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest features the Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-7) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (13-15) matching up at Grand Canyon University Arena (on February 25) at 4:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Grand Canyon.
In their last time out, the Antelopes won on Thursday 63-53 over Utah Valley.
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Grand Canyon vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grand Canyon 73, UT Arlington 65
Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis
- When the Antelopes took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, the No. 58 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-70 on January 7, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- The Antelopes have six wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 123) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 155) on December 8
- 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 157) on November 25
- 68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 176) on January 28
- 64-59 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 185) on February 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Grand Canyon Performance Insights
- The Antelopes average 72.1 points per game (59th in college basketball) while giving up 60.4 per contest (72nd in college basketball). They have a +304 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.7 points per game.
- Grand Canyon's offense has been less productive in WAC games this year, scoring 68.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 72.1 PPG.
- The Antelopes are putting up 75.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 7.9 more points than they're averaging in road games (67.2).
- Grand Canyon is ceding 57.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 6.5 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (64.4).
- The Antelopes have been putting up 66.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.