Saturday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (17-12) and the Northern Colorado Bears (11-16) at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-62 and heavily favors Northern Arizona to take home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Lumberjacks took care of business in their most recent outing 87-78 against Idaho on Saturday.

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

Northern Arizona vs. Northern Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Northern Colorado 62

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

Against the Sacramento State Hornets, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Lumberjacks captured their best win of the season on February 9, an 84-82 road victory.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Northern Arizona is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

The Lumberjacks have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 89) on January 14

79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 104) on February 2

85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 104) on January 7

76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 120) on December 3

110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on November 16

Northern Arizona Performance Insights