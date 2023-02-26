How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Nashville Predators will visit the Arizona Coyotes (who lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO to take in the action as the Coyotes attempt to take down the Predators.
Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/13/2023
|Predators
|Coyotes
|4-2 ARI
|11/21/2022
|Predators
|Coyotes
|4-3 (F/SO) NAS
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 202 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 24th in the league.
- With 155 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the league's 29th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Coyotes have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 5-1-4 record.
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 32 goals during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|58
|24
|31
|55
|37
|35
|35.4%
|Nick Schmaltz
|42
|16
|21
|37
|37
|37
|42%
|Lawson Crouse
|53
|19
|12
|31
|26
|21
|42.6%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|50
|9
|20
|29
|44
|22
|-
|Matias Maccelli
|40
|4
|25
|29
|30
|20
|0%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators rank 12th in goals against, giving up 168 total goals (three per game) in league play.
- The Predators' 160 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 26th in the league.
- Over the last 10 games, the Predators have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 33 goals over that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|56
|15
|36
|51
|25
|22
|-
|Matt Duchene
|55
|17
|29
|46
|46
|27
|53.4%
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Mikael Granlund
|56
|9
|25
|34
|29
|30
|42.8%
|Ryan Johansen
|55
|12
|16
|28
|21
|20
|59.1%
