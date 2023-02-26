See the injury report for the Phoenix Suns (33-28), which currently includes two players listed (including Kevin Durant), as the Suns ready for their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (42-17) at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, February 26 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Suns head into this matchup after a 124-115 win over the Thunder on Friday. Devin Booker recorded 25 points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Out Knee 29.7 6.7 5.3 Landry Shamet SG Out Foot 9.5 1.7 2.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Knee), Pat Connaughton: Questionable (Calf), Wesley Matthews: Questionable (Calf)

Suns vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Suns Season Insights

The Suns' 112.9 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 111.4 the Bucks allow.

Phoenix is 28-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

In their past 10 games, the Suns are averaging 112.7 points per contest, 0.2 fewer points than their season average (112.9).

Phoenix knocks down 12.3 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.4. It shoots 37.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.

The Suns rank 19th in the NBA with 111.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth defensively with 109.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.