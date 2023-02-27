Monday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (18-12) and Weber State Wildcats (6-23) matching up at Dee Events Center has a projected final score of 76-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Arizona, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 27.

The Lumberjacks are coming off of a 66-48 victory over Northern Colorado in their most recent game on Saturday.

Northern Arizona vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Northern Arizona vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 76, Weber State 61

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

On February 9, the Lumberjacks claimed their signature win of the season, an 84-82 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets, a top 100 team (No. 85), according to our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (10).

Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 85) on January 14

79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 103) on February 2

85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 103) on January 7

110-104 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 125) on November 16

76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 128) on December 3

Northern Arizona Performance Insights