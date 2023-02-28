Tuesday's game between the Utah Tech Trailblazers (17-10) and Grand Canyon Antelopes (19-8) squaring off at Burns Arena has a projected final score of 70-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Utah Tech, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on February 28.

The Antelopes dropped their most recent game 93-77 against UT Arlington on Saturday.

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Grand Canyon vs. Utah Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Tech 70, Grand Canyon 69

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

On January 7, the Antelopes claimed their best win of the season, a 74-70 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, a top 100 team (No. 57), according to our computer rankings.

Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins

70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 124) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 155) on December 8

73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on November 25

68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 175) on January 28

77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 176) on January 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Grand Canyon Performance Insights