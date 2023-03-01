The Arizona State Sun Devils' (8-19) Pac-12 schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the UCLA Bruins (22-8) at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona State vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

  • The Sun Devils score just 3.6 more points per game (65.1) than the Bruins allow (61.5).
  • When Arizona State allows fewer than 70.1 points, it is 5-5.
  • When it scores more than 61.5 points, Arizona State is 8-10.
  • The Bruins score only 3.6 fewer points per game (70.1) than the Sun Devils allow (73.7).
  • When UCLA puts up more than 73.7 points, it is 8-0.
  • UCLA has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.
  • This year the Bruins are shooting 39.5% from the field, 7.6% lower than the Sun Devils give up.
  • The Sun Devils shoot 36.5% from the field, 2.5% lower than the Bruins allow.

Arizona State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Utah L 74-69 Desert Financial Arena
2/23/2023 @ Oregon State W 75-73 Gill Coliseum
2/25/2023 @ Oregon L 77-48 Matthew Knight Arena
3/1/2023 UCLA - Michelob ULTRA Arena

