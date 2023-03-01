The Phoenix Suns, with Chris Paul, take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Paul, in his last game (February 26 loss against the Bucks) produced 18 points and seven assists.

In this article, we dig into Paul's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 13.8 11.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.6 Assists 8.5 9.0 9.7 PRA 25.5 27 25.2 PR 17.5 18 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.6 0.7



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Hornets

Paul is responsible for attempting 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Paul's opponents, the Hornets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Hornets give up 118.4 points per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Hornets are 29th in the NBA, allowing 46.4 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 26.4 assists per contest, the Hornets are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

The Hornets concede 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the league.

Chris Paul vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 27 14 5 11 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.