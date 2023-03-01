Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 1
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-10, 11-5 WAC) aim to continue a 10-game home winning streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (18-11, 9-7 WAC) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Southern Utah vs. Grand Canyon matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Utah Moneyline
|Grand Canyon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Utah (-5.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Southern Utah (-5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Southern Utah (-5.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends
- Grand Canyon has compiled a 9-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Southern Utah has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 11 times.
- A total of 12 out of the Thunderbirds' 25 games this season have gone over the point total.
