The Phoenix Suns (33-29) are dealing with two players on the injury report, including Kevin Durant, as they prepare for their Wednesday, March 1 matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (20-43) at Spectrum Center, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

The Suns lost their most recent game 104-101 against the Bucks on Sunday. In the loss, Devin Booker led the Suns with 24 points.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Questionable Knee 29.7 6.7 5.3 Landry Shamet SG Out Foot 9.5 1.7 2.2

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Cody Martin: Out (Knee), P.J. Washington: Questionable (Foot), LaMelo Ball: Out For Season (Ankle)

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The 112.7 points per game the Suns put up are 5.7 fewer points than the Hornets allow (118.4).

When Phoenix totals more than 118.4 points, it is 15-4.

In their last 10 games, the Suns have been scoring 111.4 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 112.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix knocks down 12.3 three-pointers per game (12th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.

The Suns rank 18th in the NBA with 111.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth in the league defensively with 109.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Hornets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -10

