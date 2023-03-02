The Arizona Wildcats (21-8) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UCLA Bruins (23-8) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Arizona vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

  • The Bruins put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats allow.
  • UCLA is 21-7 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
  • UCLA has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.
  • The Wildcats put up 74.9 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins give up.
  • Arizona is 19-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
  • Arizona has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 44.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Bruins concede.

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 Colorado W 61-42 McKale Center
2/23/2023 @ Oregon L 73-59 Matthew Knight Arena
2/25/2023 @ Oregon State L 78-70 Gill Coliseum
3/2/2023 UCLA - Michelob ULTRA Arena

