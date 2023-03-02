How to Watch the Arizona vs. UCLA Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Pac-12 Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Arizona Wildcats (21-8) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UCLA Bruins (23-8) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
Arizona vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison
- The Bruins put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats allow.
- UCLA is 21-7 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
- UCLA has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.
- The Wildcats put up 74.9 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins give up.
- Arizona is 19-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.
- Arizona has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 44.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Bruins concede.
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|Colorado
|W 61-42
|McKale Center
|2/23/2023
|@ Oregon
|L 73-59
|Matthew Knight Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Oregon State
|L 78-70
|Gill Coliseum
|3/2/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
