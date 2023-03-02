The Arizona Wildcats (21-8) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UCLA Bruins (23-8) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arizona vs. UCLA Scoring Comparison

The Bruins put up an average of 70.5 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 64.5 the Wildcats allow.

UCLA is 21-7 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

UCLA has put together a 16-5 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

The Wildcats put up 74.9 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 61.8 the Bruins give up.

Arizona is 19-3 when scoring more than 61.8 points.

Arizona has an 18-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.5 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 44.0% from the field, 5.1% higher than the Bruins concede.

Arizona Schedule