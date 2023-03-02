Thursday's game features the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (19-9) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (20-8) squaring off at America First Event Center (on March 2) at 8:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 69-65 victory for Southern Utah.

The Antelopes head into this matchup following a 70-63 victory over Utah Tech on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Southern Utah 69, Grand Canyon 65

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

  • The Antelopes defeated the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 57-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 74-70 win on January 7 -- their signature win of the season.
  • Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Thunderbirds are 6-3 (.667%) -- tied for the 52nd-most victories.

Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 130) on December 31
  • 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 153) on December 8
  • 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on November 25
  • 68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 165) on January 28
  • 77-75 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 173) on January 12

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

  • The Antelopes are outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game, with a +295 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.2 points per game (57th in college basketball) and allow 61.6 per contest (105th in college basketball).
  • Grand Canyon has averaged 3.4 fewer points in WAC action (68.8) than overall (72.2).
  • The Antelopes average 75.2 points per game at home, and 67.5 away.
  • Grand Canyon is giving up fewer points at home (59.9 per game) than on the road (64.3).
  • Over their previous 10 games, the Antelopes are tallying 68.6 points per game, compared to their season average of 72.2.

