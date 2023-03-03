The Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) on Friday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

You can tune in to see the Hurricanes try to take down the the Coyotes on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
11/23/2022 Hurricanes Coyotes 4-0 ARI

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes have conceded 213 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
  • The Coyotes have 163 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 55.0% of the possible points with a 4-3-3 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 31 goals during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 61 25 34 59 40 37 34.7%
Nick Schmaltz 45 18 24 42 40 39 41.5%
Lawson Crouse 56 19 12 31 27 22 42%
Matias Maccelli 43 4 26 30 32 21 0%
Barrett Hayton 61 10 15 25 28 27 49.7%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have conceded 152 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Hurricanes' 197 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 37 goals over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 59 24 29 53 44 35 43.8%
Sebastian Aho 52 25 28 53 41 45 52.2%
Andrei Svechnikov 59 21 30 51 46 32 42.9%
Brent Burns 59 12 32 44 37 39 100%
Shayne Gostisbehere 52 10 21 31 45 24 -

