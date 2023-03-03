The Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) visit the Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) at Mullett Arena on Friday, March 3 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO, with each team back in action after a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Coyotes were beaten by the Dallas Stars 4-2 in their most recent outing.

Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-360) Coyotes (+295) 6

Coyotes Betting Insights

This season the Coyotes have won 18 of the 53 games, or 34.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Arizona has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +295 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 25.3% chance of victory for the Coyotes.

Arizona has played 34 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Coyotes Total (Rank) 197 (14th) Goals 163 (28th) 152 (2nd) Goals Allowed 213 (23rd) 37 (19th) Power Play Goals 35 (22nd) 34 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 57 (29th)

Coyotes Advanced Stats

Six of Arizona's past 10 games have hit the over.

The Coyotes total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 over/under given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, the Coyotes and their opponents averaged 1.1 more goals than their season game score average of 7.1 goals.

The Coyotes have the league's 28th-ranked scoring offense (163 total goals, 2.7 per game).

The Coyotes' 213 total goals allowed (3.5 per game) rank 23rd in the league.

Their -50 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

