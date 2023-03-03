The Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) visit the Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) at Mullett Arena on Friday, March 3 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Coyotes were beaten by the Dallas Stars 4-2 in their most recent game.

The Coyotes have totaled 31 goals over their past 10 games, while allowing 36 goals. A total of 26 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into six power-play goals (23.1%). They are 4-3-3 over those contests.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's action on the ice.

Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Friday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-360)

Hurricanes (-360) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.2)

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have a record of 21-31-9 this season and are 5-9-14 in overtime games.

Arizona has earned 18 points (6-6-6) in its 18 games decided by one goal.

Across the seven games this season the Coyotes finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Arizona has earned five points (1-16-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Coyotes have earned 41 points in their 30 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Arizona has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 21 games and registered 18 points with a record of 8-11-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 4-2-1 (nine points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 54 times this season, and earned 42 points in those games.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 9th 3.34 Goals Scored 2.67 28th 2nd 2.58 Goals Allowed 3.49 24th 3rd 35 Shots 25.7 32nd 1st 26.3 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 23rd 19.4% Power Play % 19% 25th 5th 82.8% Penalty Kill % 75% 26th

Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

