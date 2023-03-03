Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 3
The Carolina Hurricanes (39-12-8) visit the Arizona Coyotes (21-31-9) at Mullett Arena on Friday, March 3 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Coyotes were beaten by the Dallas Stars 4-2 in their most recent game.
The Coyotes have totaled 31 goals over their past 10 games, while allowing 36 goals. A total of 26 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into six power-play goals (23.1%). They are 4-3-3 over those contests.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Friday's action on the ice.
Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Friday
Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Coyotes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-360)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.2)
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes have a record of 21-31-9 this season and are 5-9-14 in overtime games.
- Arizona has earned 18 points (6-6-6) in its 18 games decided by one goal.
- Across the seven games this season the Coyotes finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- Arizona has earned five points (1-16-3 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Coyotes have earned 41 points in their 30 games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Arizona has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 21 games and registered 18 points with a record of 8-11-2.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 4-2-1 (nine points).
- The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 54 times this season, and earned 42 points in those games.
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|9th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|2.67
|28th
|2nd
|2.58
|Goals Allowed
|3.49
|24th
|3rd
|35
|Shots
|25.7
|32nd
|1st
|26.3
|Shots Allowed
|35.4
|31st
|23rd
|19.4%
|Power Play %
|19%
|25th
|5th
|82.8%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|26th
Coyotes vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSSO
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
