How to Watch the Suns vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (34-29) face the Chicago Bulls (29-34) on March 3, 2023.
Suns vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: Bally Sports
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Phoenix has a 20-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at ninth.
- The 112.6 points per game the Suns average are just 0.3 more points than the Bulls allow (112.3).
- Phoenix is 25-6 when scoring more than 112.3 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are averaging 113.8 points per game this year at home, which is 2.4 more points than they're averaging in road games (111.4).
- At home, Phoenix is giving up 2.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than away from home (112.3).
- The Suns are making 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (12 threes per game, 37.1% three-point percentage).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Terrence Ross
|Questionable
|Toe
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Foot
