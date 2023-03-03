The Phoenix Suns (34-29) face the Chicago Bulls (29-34) on March 3, 2023.

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% the Bulls allow to opponents.

Phoenix has a 20-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Bulls are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at ninth.

The 112.6 points per game the Suns average are just 0.3 more points than the Bulls allow (112.3).

Phoenix is 25-6 when scoring more than 112.3 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are averaging 113.8 points per game this year at home, which is 2.4 more points than they're averaging in road games (111.4).

At home, Phoenix is giving up 2.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than away from home (112.3).

The Suns are making 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.5 more threes and 1.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (12 threes per game, 37.1% three-point percentage).

Suns Injuries