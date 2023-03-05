Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game, a 125-104 win against the Bulls, Paul had 11 points, six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Paul, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.5 11.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.6 Assists 9.5 9.0 10.7 PRA 25.5 26.7 25.7 PR 16.5 17.7 15 3PM 1.5 1.6 0.9



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, Chris Paul has made 4.7 shots per game, which adds up to 7.6% of his team's total makes.

Paul is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Paul's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.2.

The Mavericks give up 112.9 points per contest, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Mavericks are ranked 19th in the league, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Mavericks are ninth in the NBA, allowing 24.5 per game.

The Mavericks concede 10.9 made 3-pointers per contest, best in the NBA.

Chris Paul vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 38 22 6 10 4 0 1 10/19/2022 30 6 3 9 0 0 2

