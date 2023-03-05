The Dallas Mavericks (33-31) hit the court against the Phoenix Suns (35-29) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -1.5 232.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has played 20 games this season that finished with a combined score over 232.5 points.
  • Phoenix has had an average of 223.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, Phoenix has put together a 35-29-0 record against the spread.
  • The Suns have come away with eight wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Phoenix has won seven of its 21 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Suns Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 26 40.6% 113.8 226.6 112.9 223.7 223.5
Suns 20 31.2% 112.8 226.6 110.8 223.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.
  • Four of the Suns' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Phoenix has been better at home (17-14-0) than away (18-15-0).
  • The Suns' 112.8 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Mavericks allow.
  • Phoenix has put together a 25-7 ATS record and a 26-6 overall record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 24-39 13-29 36-28
Suns 35-29 13-11 30-34

Suns vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Mavericks Suns
113.8
Points Scored (PG)
 112.8
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 21
18-23
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 25-7
27-14
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-6
112.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.8
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 4
13-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-14
20-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 29-13

