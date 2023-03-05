The Dallas Mavericks (33-31) hit the court against the Phoenix Suns (35-29) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Suns vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -1.5 232.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has played 20 games this season that finished with a combined score over 232.5 points.

Phoenix has had an average of 223.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Phoenix has put together a 35-29-0 record against the spread.

The Suns have come away with eight wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Phoenix has won seven of its 21 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Suns vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Suns Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 26 40.6% 113.8 226.6 112.9 223.7 223.5 Suns 20 31.2% 112.8 226.6 110.8 223.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 games.

Four of the Suns' past 10 contests have hit the over.

Against the spread, Phoenix has been better at home (17-14-0) than away (18-15-0).

The Suns' 112.8 points per game are just 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Mavericks allow.

Phoenix has put together a 25-7 ATS record and a 26-6 overall record in games it scores more than 112.9 points.

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 24-39 13-29 36-28 Suns 35-29 13-11 30-34

Suns vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Suns 113.8 Points Scored (PG) 112.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 18-23 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-7 27-14 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-6 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 110.8 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 13-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-14 20-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-13

