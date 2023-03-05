The Phoenix Suns (35-29) have three players on the injury report, including Deandre Ayton, for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (33-31) at American Airlines Center on Sunday, March 5 at 1:00 PM ET.

The Suns' most recent game on Friday ended in a 125-104 victory over the Bulls. Devin Booker recorded 35 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Terrence Ross SG Questionable Toe 8.1 2.2 1.3 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Knee 18.5 10.1 2.0 Landry Shamet SG Out Foot 9.5 1.7 2.2

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Davis Bertans: Questionable (Calf), MaximilianKleber: Questionable (Hamstring)

Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

Suns Season Insights

The Suns' 112.8 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Phoenix is 26-6 when it scores more than 112.9 points.

Over their past 10 games, the Suns are posting 113.8 points per game, 1.0 more than their season average (112.8).

Phoenix hits 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.8% rate (fifth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.6% from deep.

The Suns rank 17th in the league averaging 111.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth, allowing 109.5 points per 100 possessions.

Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -1 232

