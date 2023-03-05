Suns vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - March 5
The Phoenix Suns (35-29) have three players on the injury report, including Deandre Ayton, for their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks (33-31) at American Airlines Center on Sunday, March 5 at 1:00 PM ET.
The Suns' most recent game on Friday ended in a 125-104 victory over the Bulls. Devin Booker recorded 35 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Suns.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Terrence Ross
|SG
|Questionable
|Toe
|8.1
|2.2
|1.3
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|18.5
|10.1
|2.0
|Landry Shamet
|SG
|Out
|Foot
|9.5
|1.7
|2.2
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Davis Bertans: Questionable (Calf), MaximilianKleber: Questionable (Hamstring)
Suns vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ABC
Suns Season Insights
- The Suns' 112.8 points per game are only 0.1 fewer points than the 112.9 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Phoenix is 26-6 when it scores more than 112.9 points.
- Over their past 10 games, the Suns are posting 113.8 points per game, 1.0 more than their season average (112.8).
- Phoenix hits 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 37.8% rate (fifth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 35.6% from deep.
- The Suns rank 17th in the league averaging 111.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are fifth, allowing 109.5 points per 100 possessions.
Suns vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-1
|232
