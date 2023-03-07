Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Sky Tournament
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest at Idaho Central Arena has the Eastern Washington Eagles (19-10) going head to head against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (20-12) at 2:00 PM ET (on March 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 71-69 win for Eastern Washington, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Lumberjacks won their last outing 64-48 against Northern Colorado on Sunday.
Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
Northern Arizona vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Washington 71, Northern Arizona 70
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on February 9, the Lumberjacks defeated the Sacramento State Hornets (No. 82 in our computer rankings) by a score of 84-82.
- The Lumberjacks have tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (nine).
Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-82 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 82) on February 9
- 77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 82) on January 14
- 61-55 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 112) on February 16
- 85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 114) on January 7
- 79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 114) on February 2
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (scoring 75.4 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball while allowing 71.7 per outing to rank 330th in college basketball) and have a +121 scoring differential overall.
- With 73.8 points per game in Big Sky action, Northern Arizona is putting up 1.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (75.4 PPG).
- The Lumberjacks score 77.7 points per game when playing at home, compared to 75.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.
- Northern Arizona is ceding 63.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 14.0 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (77.1).
- In their last 10 games, the Lumberjacks have been putting up 70.2 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 75.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
