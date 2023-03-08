Deandre Ayton plus his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 130-126 win versus the Mavericks, Ayton tallied nine points and 16 rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Ayton's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18.3 19.5 Rebounds 11.5 10.2 10.2 Assists -- 1.9 1.0 PRA 27.5 30.4 30.7 PR 26.5 28.5 29.7 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Thunder

Ayton is responsible for attempting 12.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.4 per game.

Ayton's Suns average 101.2 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Thunder are 20th in the league, conceding 116.8 points per game.

Allowing 46.5 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the worst squad in the NBA.

The Thunder allow 25.8 assists per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have allowed 12.9 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 31 14 11 0 0 2 1

