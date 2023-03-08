Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Sky Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game features the Sacramento State Hornets (24-7) and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-12) squaring off at Idaho Central Arena (on March 8) at 5:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-67 victory for Sacramento State, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Lumberjacks took care of business in their last game 74-57 against Eastern Washington on Tuesday.
Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho
Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Sacramento State 71, Northern Arizona 67
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Lumberjacks' signature win this season came in an 84-82 victory on February 9 against the Sacramento State Hornets, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 80) in our computer rankings.
- The Lumberjacks have tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (nine).
Northern Arizona 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-82 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 80) on February 9
- 77-67 at home over Sacramento State (No. 80) on January 14
- 85-80 on the road over Montana State (No. 113) on January 7
- 79-50 at home over Montana State (No. 113) on February 2
- 76-65 at home over Southern Utah (No. 123) on December 3
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks outscore opponents by 4.2 points per game (scoring 75.4 points per game to rank 32nd in college basketball while giving up 71.2 per outing to rank 324th in college basketball) and have a +138 scoring differential overall.
- In conference contests, Northern Arizona tallies fewer points per game (73.8) than its season average (75.4).
- The Lumberjacks are posting 77.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 75.2 points per contest.
- Northern Arizona is allowing 63.1 points per game this year in home games, which is 14.0 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (77.1).
- In their last 10 games, the Lumberjacks have been putting up 69.7 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 75.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
