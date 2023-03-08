The top-seeded Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (21-12) is set to face off against the No. 3 seed Sacramento State Hornets (24-7) in the Big Sky Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The matchup on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena tips off at 5:00 PM.

Northern Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho

Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: ESPN

Northern Arizona vs. Sacramento State Scoring Comparison

The Hornets put up an average of 69 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 71.2 the Lumberjacks allow to opponents.

Sacramento State is 8-2 when it scores more than 71.2 points.

Northern Arizona has a 12-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 69 points.

The Lumberjacks put up 15.9 more points per game (75.4) than the Hornets give up (59.5).

Northern Arizona has a 19-10 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.

Sacramento State has a 22-4 record when allowing fewer than 75.4 points.

