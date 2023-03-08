Two hot teams square off when the Phoenix Suns (36-29) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (31-34) on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Thunder are 13.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their three-game win streak intact against the Suns, winners of three straight.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSOK

BSAZ and BSOK Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Thunder 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 13.5)

Thunder (+ 13.5) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Thunder have a 40-24-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 34-28-3 mark of the Suns.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Oklahoma City and its opponents do it more often (56.9% of the time) than Phoenix and its opponents (44.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Thunder are 20-24, while the Suns are 27-13 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix owns a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 111.1 points allowed per game. Offensively, it ranks 20th with 113 points scored per contest.

With 27.1 dimes per game, the Suns are fourth-best in the league in the category.

With a 37.8% three-point percentage this season, the Suns are fifth-best in the NBA. They rank 14th in the league by making 12.3 threes per contest.

Phoenix has taken 63.6% two-pointers and 36.4% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 70.4% are two-pointers and 29.6% are three-pointers.

