The No. 5 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-11, 11-7 WAC) and the No. 4 seed Seattle U Redhawks (20-11, 11-7 WAC) square off in the WAC tournament Thursday at Orleans Arena, tipping off at 5:30 PM.

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Grand Canyon vs. Seattle U Betting Trends

Grand Canyon has covered 11 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

The Antelopes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 29 times this season.

Seattle U has covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this year.

Redhawks games have gone over the point total 13 out of 29 times this season.

