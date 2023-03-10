Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - WAC Tournament
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game features the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (21-9) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-9) facing off at Orleans Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 win for Southern Utah according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on March 10.
The Antelopes are coming off of an 85-80 win over Seattle U in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Utah 68, Grand Canyon 66
Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis
- The Antelopes took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 55-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 74-70 win on January 7 -- their signature victory of the season.
- The Thunderbirds have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (eight).
Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-70 at home over SFA (No. 55) on January 7
- 70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 127) on December 31
- 71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 157) on December 8
- 68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on January 28
- 73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 171) on November 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Grand Canyon Performance Insights
- The Antelopes outscore opponents by 9.7 points per game (posting 72.3 points per game, 55th in college basketball, and allowing 62.6 per outing, 130th in college basketball) and have a +292 scoring differential.
- In WAC games, Grand Canyon has averaged 3.8 fewer points (68.5) than overall (72.3) in 2022-23.
- The Antelopes average 75.2 points per game at home, and 67.1 on the road.
- Grand Canyon is giving up fewer points at home (59.9 per game) than away (64.8).
- The Antelopes are posting 70.4 points per game over their last 10 games, which is 1.9 fewer points than their average for the season (72.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.