Friday's game features the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (21-9) and the Grand Canyon Antelopes (21-9) facing off at Orleans Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 68-66 win for Southern Utah according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on March 10.

The Antelopes are coming off of an 85-80 win over Seattle U in their most recent game on Wednesday.

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Friday, March 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Grand Canyon vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 68, Grand Canyon 66

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes took down the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (No. 55-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 74-70 win on January 7 -- their signature victory of the season.

The Thunderbirds have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (eight).

Grand Canyon 2022-23 Best Wins

74-70 at home over SFA (No. 55) on January 7

70-60 at home over Cal Baptist (No. 127) on December 31

71-63 on the road over Montana (No. 157) on December 8

68-59 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 167) on January 28

73-60 at home over North Dakota (No. 171) on November 25

Grand Canyon Performance Insights