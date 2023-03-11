How to Watch the Suns vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 1:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sacramento Kings (39-26) will visit the Phoenix Suns (37-29) after winning three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Suns vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).
- Phoenix is 13-3 when it shoots better than 49.5% from the field.
- The Suns are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 22nd.
- The Suns record five fewer points per game (113.3) than the Kings allow (118.3).
- Phoenix has an 18-4 record when putting up more than 118.3 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are posting 114.3 points per game this season in home games, which is two more points than they're averaging on the road (112.3).
- In 2022-23, Phoenix is ceding 109.3 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 112.5.
- The Suns are making 12.7 treys per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 1.5% points better than they're averaging on the road (12.2 threes per game, 37.2% three-point percentage).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Out
|Ankle
|Landry Shamet
|Out
|Foot
