The Phoenix Suns (37-30) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (35-33) on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 236.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -4.5 236.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix has combined with its opponents to score more than 236.5 points in 18 of 67 games this season.

Phoenix has had an average of 224.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 11.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Phoenix has gone 37-30-0 ATS this season.

The Suns have won in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Phoenix has won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats

Warriors vs Suns Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Warriors 32 47.1% 118.1 231.5 117.6 228.8 232.8 Suns 18 26.9% 113.4 231.5 111.2 228.8 225.2

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

Phoenix has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total five times.

This year, Phoenix is 18-15-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-15-0 ATS (.559).

The Suns' 113.4 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Phoenix is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scores more than 117.6 points.

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Warriors and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Warriors 32-36 14-20 38-30 Suns 37-30 6-4 32-35

Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Warriors Suns 118.1 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 27-23 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 19-5 30-20 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-5 117.6 Points Allowed (PG) 111.2 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 4 19-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-18 22-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-16

