Suns vs. Warriors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (37-30) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to build on a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (35-33) on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is 236.5.
Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-4.5
|236.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has combined with its opponents to score more than 236.5 points in 18 of 67 games this season.
- Phoenix has had an average of 224.6 points scored in its games so far this season, 11.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Phoenix has gone 37-30-0 ATS this season.
- The Suns have won in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Phoenix has won four of its 10 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- Phoenix has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Suns vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 236.5
|% of Games Over 236.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|32
|47.1%
|118.1
|231.5
|117.6
|228.8
|232.8
|Suns
|18
|26.9%
|113.4
|231.5
|111.2
|228.8
|225.2
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total five times.
- This year, Phoenix is 18-15-0 at home against the spread (.545 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-15-0 ATS (.559).
- The Suns' 113.4 points per game are just 4.2 fewer points than the 117.6 the Warriors give up to opponents.
- Phoenix is 19-5 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scores more than 117.6 points.
Suns vs. Warriors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|32-36
|14-20
|38-30
|Suns
|37-30
|6-4
|32-35
Suns vs. Warriors Point Insights
|Warriors
|Suns
|118.1
|113.4
|2
|19
|27-23
|19-5
|30-20
|19-5
|117.6
|111.2
|25
|4
|19-6
|33-18
|22-3
|35-16
