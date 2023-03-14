Deandre Ayton and his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ayton, in his previous game (March 13 loss against the Warriors) posted 27 points and 12 rebounds.

In this article we will look at Ayton's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.4 17.6 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 10.6 Assists -- 1.9 0.9 PRA 30.5 30.5 29.1 PR 28.5 28.6 28.2 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Bucks

Ayton has taken 13.5 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 13.0% and 16.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Suns rank 22nd in possessions per game with 101.3. His opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Bucks give up 112.1 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Bucks have allowed 44.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

Giving up 23 assists per game, the Bucks are the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Bucks allow 11.8 made 3-pointers per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 35 22 11 0 0 2 0

